

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales increased in August, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



Retail sales grew a calendar adjusted 3.7 percent year-over-year in August.



Turnover of retail trade in non-food products rose 9.8 percent yearly in August, while those of food products decreased 3.8 percent. Sales of automotive fuels gained 3.5 percent.



Turnover of retail sale via mail order houses or via internet grew the most by 40.6 percent and sales in electrical household appliances in specialized stores gained 18.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in August.



