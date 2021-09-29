Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem "kursrelevante Gespräche"
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Frankfurt
29.09.21
08:13 Uhr
4,400 Euro
-0,115
-2,55 %
29.09.2021 | 14:05
Suominen Corporation: Suominen's HYDRASPUN Regal receives Fine to Flush certification granted to a nonwovens substrate manufacturer

Suominen Corporation's press release September 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (EET)

Suominen has launched a second nonwoven product, HYDRASPUN Regal, that has received the Fine to Flush Manufacturer's Generic Certificate from Water UK. HYDRASPUN Regal was developed to meet the increasing need for flushable wipes that are dispersible according to the Water UK's flushability standard.

"HYDRASPUN Regal has been developed to broaden our portfolio with the product meets the latest dispersibility standards in the UK, and it has passed Fine to Flush standards. Receiving yet another Fine to Flush certification from the Water UK is a remarkable achievement for Suominen", says Johanna Kivistö, Manager, Category Management, Europe.

HYDRASPUN Regal is made of plastic free and biodegradable raw materials, containing only cellulosic fibers. HYDRASPUN Regal also has a low-level carbon footprint due to its high pulp content. HYDRASPUN Regal is a tangible expression of Suominen's vision to be the leader in nonwovens innovation and sustainability.

Suominen was the first nonwoven substrate manufacturer to receive the Fine to Flush Manufacturer's Generic Certificate from Water UK. The first certification was granted for HYDRASPUN Royal in Spring 2020.

For more information, please contact:
Johanna Kivistö, Manager, Category Management, Europe, tel. +358 50 911 1294
johanna.kivisto@suominencorp.com


Investor and media contact:
Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 50 540 9747
emilia.peltola@suominencorp.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
