Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Expands Overseas Jewelry Manufacturing To Scale For Q4 & To Meet Ever-Growing Consumer Demand

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry expands international jewelry manufacturing in Armenia to accommodate growing customer and market demand for Q4 scale. Bergio forecasts to at minimum double its year-to-date sales in the last quarter of the year, the "Golden Quarter" in eCommerce.

CEO Berge Abajian is on a tour of Armenia, meeting with key leaders to gear up operations for economies of scale and to finalize the last stage to acquire a jewelry manufacturer which will solidify Bergio's vision to control its end to end vertical manufacturing chain.

Armenia's labor force is as competitive in price and speed as the Far East and has been consistently growing stronger. This thriving region is well-known for advanced skills and high ethical standards in jewelry manufacturing, making it a desirable global hub. Armenia is also a key gateway to launch Bergio into the key Russian market.

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International Inc. states, "Expanding our international manufacturing footprint will allow us to accelerate our jewelry production to scale for Q4, our most successful quarter year over year. And to meet growing customer demands within our Bergio portfolio including Aphrodite's best-selling gift collections, Aphrodite's latest launches on key marketplaces like Amazon, Etsy, and Walmart, and Gearbubble's recent jewelry POD (print on demand) release. These new developments have already exceeded initial forecasts," he added. "Supply chain management and logistics will play a critical component for a successful Q4. In addition, not only will we meet our brand promise by enhancing the quality of our products, we will gain a stronger foothold over supply chain management and operational costs. We expect our manufacturing expansion will help us achieve our projected accelerated growth."

Since going public in 2008, Bergio's vision has been to expand and diversify its global and digital presence. This year it acquired Aphrodite's, a fast-growing digitally native jewelry e-tailer, for $5 million, and GearBubble, a B2B e-commerce POD (print on demand) and fulfillment platform, for $3.2 million. Solidifying overseas manufacturing will help to pivot quickly to launch out new styles weekly and to boost inventory on product styles that become popular. Since the jewelry will be manufactured within the Bergio supply chain, the quality will remain high to align with its' brand value and promise.

CEO Berge Abajian is presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 13, 2021, to discuss growth, acquisitions, and vision. All investors are encouraged to attend and ask questions directly to the CEO. For more information, visit https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487781&tp_key=e2bca7d62c&sti=brgo.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological changes; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Media Contact

Alina Keo

alina@aphrodites.com

(952) 681-0406

Investor Relations

John Guercio

jpguercio@aol.com

(845) 216-3100

SOURCE: Bergio International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666004/Bergio-International-Expands-Overseas-Jewelry-Manufacturing-To-Scale-For-Q4-To-Meet-Ever-Growing-Consumer-Demand