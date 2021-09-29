

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $175 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $68 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $216 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $7.41 billion from $7.30 billion last year.



Jabil Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $216 Mln. vs. $151 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $7.41 Bln vs. $7.30 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.0 - $8.6 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JABIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de