Free broadcast on October 6 will explore the forces changing the world of work and provide solutions to help attendees turn The Great Resignation into The Great Talent Swap

Workhuman Spotlight, a digital event hosted by the company that brings you Workhuman Live, is taking place October 6, 2021 at 11:30am ET. Led by Workhuman CEO Eric Mosley and featuring world renowned speakers, Workhuman Spotlight will provide new tools and strategies to help organizations build cultures that attract and retain the best people, turning The Great Resignation into The Great Talent Swap. Attendees will learn how to decrease burnout, increase retention rates, create a lasting sense of belonging, and come away from the event with an actionable plan for finding a positive path forward toward a more human workplace.

Workhuman Spotlight speakers include:

Malcolm Gladwell , top global thinker, and author of five New York Times best sellers "The Tipping Point," "Blink," "Outliers," "What the Dog Saw," and "David and Goliath" Malcolm will offer his unique perspective on how we can tackle the business challenges of today while advancing human welfare for the betterment of tomorrow. He'll also offer his insights into the future of work and the next generation of leadership.

, top global thinker, and author of five New York Times best sellers "The Tipping Point," "Blink," "Outliers," "What the Dog Saw," and "David and Goliath" Priya Parker , facilitator, strategic advisor, and acclaimed author of "The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters" Priya will discuss how the global pandemic has changed the way we gather at work and in life and what we can do to bring people together. Plus, she'll share her advice on how to build a culture of connection that transcends the confines of the office.

, facilitator, strategic advisor, and acclaimed author of "The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters" Aaron Falcione , Chief Human Resources Officer, Organon (Merck's women's health-focused spin off organization) Aaron will share how he's helping build a "culture-first" company that attracts the best talent and fosters an environment where all employees can wholeheartedly embrace Organon's values.

, Chief Human Resources Officer, Organon (Merck's women's health-focused spin off organization)

HR professionals can earn one SHRM Professional Development credit hour from attending Workhuman Spotlight.

The event will also include new insights on Workhuman iQ and Workhuman Certified, as well as updates on the Conversations and Service Milestones products. Attendees will hear about the innovative ways that Workhuman Cloud can create business impact during a time of uncertainty.

New workplace challenges demand new solutions. Find them at Workhuman Spotlight. To register for the free event, please visit: www.workhuman.com/event/spotlight.

