

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting preliminary, unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, manufacturing solutions provider Jabil, Inc. (JBL) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.



For the first quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $1.41 to $1.61 per share and core earnings in a range of $1.70 to $1.90 per share on net revenue between $8.0 billion and $8.6 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.38 per share on revenues of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JABIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de