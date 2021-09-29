Nasdaq Vilnius: Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS has been granted the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Vilnius First North market

Management Board of Nasdaq Vilnius has decided to grant Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Vilnius First North (MTF) market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius as of September 29, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.