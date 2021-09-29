Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company a patent for the design of its cannabis oil refinery.

Nextleaf's closed-loop, automated extraction and purification plant operates within a facility licensed by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. The Company produces and supplies purified CBD and THC distillate ingredients to its wholesale customers and distributes Glacial Gold branded vapes and distilled oils.

The Company believes it has developed defendable intellectual property around the most efficient methods for producing THC and CBD distillate at scale within a regulated market. Nextleaf owns 17 unique U.S. patents and has been issued 90 patents globally.

"Developing disruptive technology to improve the economics of producing highly-refined THC and CBD oils has been the focus at Nextleaf over the past four years," said Nextleaf co-founder and CEO Paul Pedersen. "We are excited to validate Nextleaf's patented high-efficiency ingredient processing technology, by offering consumers unparalleled value with our Glacial Gold vape and distilled oil products."

The Canadian cannabis sector is the world's largest federally legal and regulated market. The global demand and acceptance of CBD-based products continues to increase. In February 2021, plant-derived CBD was added as a legal ingredient in cosmetics by a key market regulator for trade in the European Union. The United States is also expected to introduce comprehensive federal regulation of CBD products.

Nextleaf is leveraging its growing intellectual property portfolio to gain a competitive advantage through the low-cost production of cannabis distillate standardized for potency and purity. The Company's stack of intellectual property and multiple Health Canada licences and sales amendments position the Company for rapid expansion into the United States upon cannabinoids becoming federally regulated.

Strong Demand for Glacial Gold Branded Distillate-Based Products

Nextleaf is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. ("Nextleaf Labs") has shipped a restock of all Glacial Gold CBD and THC products to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch ("LDB") which is the sole wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis in British Columbia.

For the second consecutive week, the LDB placed a reorder for all seven SKUs of Glacial Gold distilled oils and vapes within days of the previous reorder. This most recent purchase order saw a 300% increase over the initial order from the LDB and is the third purchase order the Company has received since listing Glacial Gold in mid-September.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/97985_a567331cb439caf4_001full.jpg

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids. Nextleaf distributes cannabis vapes and distilled oils under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold, and supplies cannabis distillate to its wholesale customers. Nextleaf's proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver efficiently transforms cannabis and hemp grown in B.C. and throughout Canada into high-purity cannabis distillate at an industrial scale. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology and differentiated cannabinoid-based formulations through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company owns 17 U.S. patents and has been issued 90 patents globally.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

