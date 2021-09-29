USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck Named to 2021 Top 100 Truckers List by Inbound Logistics

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, has been named by Inbound Logistics to its 2021 Top 100 Truckers list. Inbound Logistics is a business logistics magazine concentrating on supply chain and logistics management. USA Truck has been the recipient of this recognition for multiple years.

Inbound Logistics recognizes USA Truck as a 2021 Top 100 Trucker for consistently providing premium service, reliability, scalability - the watchwords of supply chain professionals who need to provide service to their increasingly demanding customers," said Inbound Logistics editor Felecia Stratton. "Reliable transportation partners such as USA Truck allow shippers to do more with less and operate efficiently and cost-effectively."

James Reed, USA Truck President, and CEO stated, "We're proud that Inbound Logistics has recognized USA Truck again for the value of our capacity solutions. We are performing in these challenging times with robust capabilities for freight management through our superior technologies. Our capability to operate in this market environment is serving our customers' supply chain operations."

Inbound Logistics' Top 100 Truckers list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers we feel are best equipped to meet and surpass readers' evolving motor freight transportation needs. Distilling the Top 100 is never an easy task. Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best transportation providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to our readers' burgeoning motor freight and logistics challenges. Inbound Logistics editors selected this year's class of Top 100 Truckers from a pool of more than 200 companies. In the opinion of Inbound Logistics editors, the service providers we selected are companies that offer diverse operational capabilities and experience to meet readers' unique supply chain and logistics needs.

ABOUT USA TRUCK

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

ABOUT INBOUND LOGISTICS

Inbound Logistics the leading trade magazine targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. The magazine's editorial mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

