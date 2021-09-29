Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem “kursrelevante Gespräche”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896938 ISIN: NO0003679102 Ticker-Symbol: 8NR 
Frankfurt
29.09.21
08:04 Uhr
1,596 Euro
-0,004
-0,25 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NRC GROUP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NRC GROUP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NRC GROUP
NRC GROUP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NRC GROUP ASA1,596-0,25 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.