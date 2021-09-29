Phaeton PTY LTD: Phaeton Announces IEO Launch on LAToken & P2PB2B

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Phaeton platform announced the launch of its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on the LAToken platform. Phaeton is a coming-of-age decentralized blockchain network that allows developers to leverage Sidechains and Smart Contracts to build scalable blockchains. Phaeton's platform has an ecosystem offering users access to a decentralized global market, which is poised to impact many sectors. Its Sidechain model allows for the development of independent dApps, facilitating customization, infinite scalability, never seen before transaction speeds per second (1M+/tps) and a significant departure from high network fees, thereby providing multiple benefits for the users. Phaeton's protocol has been designed to make it convenient, secure (military grade), and seamless for all stakeholders.

Let us now dive into the Phaeton Identity, its creation, validation, and other aspects of the Phaeton protocol.

The PHAE Coin is the native coin to Phaeton Blockchain and is used for transaction fees, delegates, and rewards, all delivered in its ecosystem. The PHAE Coin is available on international exchanges. The first round IEO supply is capped at 10 million where 1 PHAE = 1 $ and active pairs include BTC/ETH/USDT. In the second and third rounds of IEO, PHAE is priced at $5 & $10, respectively.

To date, Phaeton has raised approximately $1.5 million to advance its projects. In addition, Phaeton has been approved for listing its PHAE Coins on international exchanges, namely P2PB2B and LA Token. It will significantly increase Phaeton's value from AUD 25 million to AUD 275 Million. Since adopting its new business model, significant progress has been made. This growth has seen Phaeton gaining significant public interest, with the coin value expected to float at USD 10. Current business valuation is projected to be valued at over 3 billion USD. The potential to increase over 2000% making Phaeton's coin value between USD 200 and USD 500 and company valuation over USD 63 billion in value.

Recently, Phaeton has been approached by three stockbroking organizations to list on various Stock Exchanges, some of which include the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange), TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange and NASDAQ (National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations). Phaeton is now pursuing the latter, NASDAQ.

What makes Phaeton Different from any other Blockchain?

Phaeton offers a key proprietary, infinitely scalable blockchain solution in the ever-popular Defi market, allowing the different platforms to utilize Phaeton to build their own Dapp. While several other platforms offer Dapp hosting, what differentiates Phaeton from others is the infinite scalable solution feature. In addition, it is offered at a significantly minimal cost bolstered by never seen speeds of transactions (1M+/tps), and the Phaeton business model differentiates it from the rest. Some of the key features that separate Phaeton from others include:

Phaeton is Environment Friendly: Phaeton Blockchain has a decentralized ledger system with a 250kb block size (potential of one million transactions) and five-second creation time. Furthermore, Phaeton Blockchain is based upon the Delegated Proof of Stake (dPoS) plus Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (DPoS+dBFT) consensus algorithm, thereby accelerating energy efficiency and delivering a very low cost ($0.00001 p/t). Phaeton remains an independent blockchain that provides a platform for enterprises to use, whether for monetary transactions, data, or smart contracts. Phaeton's model offers the ability for individuals to host a node and be rewarded for participating. This feature is critical to increasing the speed, scalability, and security of Phaeton's Blockchain.

Positive Social Impact: All projects undertaken by Phaeton must have a social impact. To this end, Phaeton's has created an Incubator Platform for Social Impact enterprises. In addition, Phaeton, under the motto of "Action Yields Results", has initiated several of its own projects. For example, team Phaeton is working on affordable housing, renewable energy, carbon credits, health and wellness, education, social infrastructure, and sustainable agriculture.

Technology Diversification: Phaeton is not just limited to providing a simple blockchain. Phaeton combines the best of FinTech, ConTect, and AgriTect, using its unique proprietary blockchain to improve upon any existing ones. For example, within the Fintech sector, Phaeton is creating the Phaeton ESG Bond Exchange and Phaeton Real Estate TNFT Marketplace as Defi and Crowdfunding models. Furthermore, to build sustainable communities, Phaeton is committed to and focused on Renewable Green Energy. This power source is currently being used on Micro-Grid Solar Farms (1 MW) for regional towns and undertaking research and development of a Micro Hydrogen Energy Plant. These products are being designed to be incorporated with its tangible projects in particular.

Phaeton Blockchain has been built using JavaScript and TypeScript.

This feature delivers easy development opportunities for any decentralized application. In addition to this, the availability of its native token facilitates any digital payments, making it a complete digital ecosystem. As a result, the Phaeton platform already hosts numerous Dapps from various fields.

Why invest in Phaeton?

The current regulatory environment in the US and worldwide seems to be targeting Defi protocols intending to bring them under regulatory guidelines. Unfortunately, many believe the SEC crackdown on the Defi market would be similar to the ICO era, eradicating many existing protocols and taking them out of existence. At the same time, only a selected few with interoperability and liquidity will survive for the next leg of the Defi market.

Phaeton possesses everything that is needed to make it to the next level.

An investment into the token not only promises a return on investment during the current market but holds the potential to translate into mammoth in the next market phase.

Phaeton's business model is not the same as its competitors.

Instead of waiting for new enterprises to use the Phaeton Blockchain, Phaeton has created an Incubator Platform for Social Impact enterprises. In addition, Phaeton, under the motto of "Action Yields Results", has initiated several of its own projects.

The platform also has a Real-Estate NFT marketplace that combines the NFT frenzy with a new use case of real-world properties. Thus, Phaeton combines the best of NFT with the real world to offer more value to buyers.

Buy Phaeton, why? Because all these factors combine to make Phaeton a world-class, prominent and significant investment choice today.

To learn more about Phaeton, visit Phaeton.io.

