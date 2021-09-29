BitcoinVend Announces New Crypto Mobile Application Built on Fireblocks' Infrastructure

EDEN ISLAND, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / BitcoinVend has joined the likes of Revolut, Wirex, and PrimeTrust by leveraging the global industry standard for digital asset security, Fireblocks, for their crypto mobile application.

Built on Fireblocks' MPC technology, BitcoinVend plans to enable users to securely access their exchange, payments and marketplace services on the app that has now been released for up to 10,000 beta users.

"Security is of paramount importance and we are sparing no expense to ensure our application is underpinned by the very best wallet technology available. As a new company, we want to make it very clear to our users that we will not cut any corners when it comes to the safety of their funds." Christopher Cousins, Founder & President of Bitcoinvend.

BitcoinVend uses the Fireblocks platform as a backend to their exchange, payments and marketplace app. With multi-layer MPC-CMP security technology, customers will have the confidence that their assets are protected against cyber-attacks, internal collusion, and human error by eliminating any single point of failure.

The application itself makes Cryptocurrency usable in the real world for people and businesses, tech-savvy or not.

With Fireblocks technology supporting the Bitcoinvend app, users will benefit from the following:

Wallets created within the app being secured by cutting-edge proprietary technology

Funds held within the app being insured against wallet level security breaches

Being able to trade across multiple exchanges and venues from a single interface

"Fireblocks is proud to be supporting BitcoinVend's mission to provide an efficient way for all current crypto users - whether they are from traditional financial institutions or newcomers - to utilize digital assets seamlessly and securely," said Fireblocks CEO, Michael Shaulov.

About BitcoinVend

BitcoinVend enables users to store, send, trade, spend & earn Cryptocurrency all in one Smartphone App. The product combines trading and payments features with a marketplace for real-world goods. Thus, the application facilitates Cryptocurrency becoming more integrated into everyday life and the economy with an all-in-one solution. BitcoinVend charges zero commission on trading/exchanging, and all features are zero-fee for members.

