DGAP-News: Comcast Utah

COMCAST NAMES JOHN KELLER SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE MOUNTAIN WEST REGION



29.09.2021 / 16:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Comcast announces John 'J.D.' Keller as the new senior vice president for the company's Mountain West Region, succeeding Amy Lynch who was named Comcast West Division's Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Customer Operations. In this role, Keller is the top executive responsible for customer experience, sales, operations, and financial performance for the region. Keller will report to Rich Jennings, President of Comcast's West Division, and will oversee Comcast's operations serving Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and parts of Idaho with more than 2.5 million residential and business customers and managing more than 2,500 employees.

Keller previously held the role of Senior Vice President for the Comcast Twin Cities Region, a position he held for four years. Under his leadership, the region experienced strong growth, operational excellence, and continued commitment to the customer experience. Keller came to Comcast from ADT Security Services, where he served in several senior leadership roles, including Vice President, Sales and Operations, directing the company's largest region with $1.5 billion in revenue and more than 4,000 employees. Keller began his career working in call center operations for Dean Witter.

A native of Utah, Keller earned a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Utah and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

'My family and I are excited to be back in the West and have this opportunity to lead the Comcast Mountain West team,' said J.D. Keller, Senior Vice President, Comcast Mountain West Region. 'So many new technology innovations and advancements are being developed here in the Mountain West, and here are incredible opportunities to engage more people in today's digital world. I'm eager to collaborate with local business, community, education and nonprofit leaders to create meaningful change in our communities and connect people to more of what they love.'

'J.D. is a strong, innovative leader at Comcast, dedicated to our employees and operational excellence,' said Rich Jennings, Comcast West Division President. 'His track record for bringing teams together will serve him well as he settles into his new role. J.D. will be a valuable and steadfast voice overseeing this multi-state region.'

###

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866- 429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Effectv

Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps local, regional and national advertisers use the best of digital with the power of TV to grow their business. It provides multi-screen marketing solutions to make advertising campaigns more effective and easier to execute. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country Effectv has a presence in 66 markets with more than 30 million households with video service. For more information, visit www.effectv.com.

Deneiva Knight

+1 520-345-9792

deneiva_knight@comcast.com

https://utah.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct