Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving: Share-based incentive scheme

Press release

Share-based incentive scheme

The share-based incentive scheme resolved by the 2021 Annual General Meeting where around 20 members of senior management were offered to acquire up to 178,000 call options on repurchased class B shares has been fully subscribed.

The call options will be transferred at a price of SEK 15.00 per call option, equivalent to the market value according to an external independent valuation, applying the Black & Scholes-model. The redemption price of the call options amounts to SEK 197.30, equivalent to 120 percent of the volume-weighted average of the paid market price for the shares during the period from 1 September to 14 September 2021, inclusive. Each call option entitles the holder to acquire one repurchased class B share during the period from 16 September 2024 to 12 June 2025, inclusive.

Stockholm, 29 September 2021

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4:00 p.m. CET on 29 September 2021.

Bergman & Beving consists of leading companies with niche products and brands for professional users in manufacturing and construction in northern Europe. The Group consists of about 20 operations in about 20 countries. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has about 1,200 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 4.5 billion.

Read more on the company's website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

Attachment