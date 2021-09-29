SOHM, Inc.: SOHM Receives Repeat New Order From Private Label Customer

SOHM also updates about new information and the new order

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SHMN), generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories announced today that the Company has received a new repeat order for prescription skincare topical products in-line with its B2B strategy.

Management indicated that these orders were generated from a private label customer of the Company and distributed across the country to pharmacy chains such as Wal-Mart, CVS, Publix. And various independent pharmacy stores across the USA. As a result, it will enhance our revenues in the year 2021, and we are happy with the repeat orders, and it strengthens the Company's distribution and revenues.

Mr. Baron Night, a CEO, further added that the Company expects to update its stakeholders for more encouraging updates about the Company and its operation in the coming weeks and plans to update 3rd quarters financials and much more. New updates are significantly prominent and will increase the outlook of the Company in coming years towards achieving its "Globalè Prospèro" vision and strategy.

Mr. Night, a CEO, further stated that there continues to be an aggressive push to hit its marketing and financial goals in 2021 and achieve more remarkable growth than experienced in previous years.

About SOHM, Inc.: SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision "Globalè Prospèro" that tries to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing target the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and a strategic alliance with US manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals were exported globally and introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

To know more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports uploaded from time-to-time on OTCMarkets.com.

For more information, please contact:

SOHM, Inc.

714-522-6700

SOURCE: SOHM, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666037/SOHM-Receives-Repeat-New-Order-From-Private-Label-Customer