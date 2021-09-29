DJ VVV Resources Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

VVV Resources Limited

("VVV" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

VVV Resources Limited (formerly Veni Vidi Vici Limited) announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Overview

On 30th June 2021 the Company was renamed VVV Resources Limited.

Due to strict COVID-19 restrictions in Australia, the Company advises that it has completed limited physical work on its Shangri La Project.

The Shangri La Project is a gold-copper-silver project comprising a polymetallic hydrothermal quartz vein type deposit covering an area of 10 hectares. The Shangri La Project is located 10 kilometres west of Kununurra, the central town of the Northeast Kimberley region in Western Australia.

During the last six months, the Company's activities were limited solely to desk studies, due (as per above) to the tight COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed in Australia. Since the end of June 2021, the restrictions have however, been eased and the Company has commissioned an independent Geologist based out of Perth to carry out a site visit to collect samples from the project area.

Furthermore, the Company reported in June 2021 that Donald Strang resigned as a Director of the Company and Lester Kemp, a Geologist with over 25 years experience in the resources sector was elected as the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

A number of projects in Western Australia are currently being reviewed, and shareholders will be provided with further news on these in the year end Report.

FINANCE REVIEW

The loss for the period to 30 June 2021 was GBP134,000 (30 June 2020 - GBP 133,000 and 31 December 2020 - GBP100,000 loss) which mainly related to share based payments, regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil. At 30 June 2021, the Company had cash balances of GBP346,000 (30 June 2020 - GBP 339,000 and 31 December 2020 - GBP272,000).

The interim accounts to 30 June 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Lester Kemp

Director

27 September 2021

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

The Company Lester Kemp +44 (0) 78 1002 0471 AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2021 6 months 6 months Year ended to to 30 June 30 June 31 December 2021 2020 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Continuing operations Revenue Investment income - - - Total gains on AFS investments - - - Administrative costs (134) (64) (99) Share based payments - (69) (1) Operating (loss) (134) (133) (100) Finance costs - (Loss) before tax (134) (133) (100) Taxation - (Loss) for the period (134) (133) (100) Other comprehensive income Translation exchange (loss)/gain - - - Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation - - - Total Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to the owners of the parent (134) (133) (100) company (Loss) per share: Basic and diluted (loss) per share (pence) 2 (7.12) (7.68) (5.74) Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2021 30 June 30 June 31 December 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 136 136 136 136 136 136 Current assets Trade and other receivables 7 - 18 Cash and cash equivalents 346 339 272 353 339 290 Total assets 489 475 426 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables (44) (81) (67) Total current liabilities (44) (81) (67) Total liabilities (44) (81) (67) Net Assets 445 394 359 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital - - - Share premium account 863 643 643 Share based payment reserve 26 94 26 Retained earnings (444) (343) (310) Total equity 445 394 359 Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 June 2021 Total Share Share Share based payment Retained attributable reserve capital premium earnings to owners of parent Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 At 31 December 2019 - 623 25 (210) 438 (Loss) for the period - - - (100) (100) Total Comprehensive Income - - - (100) (100) Issue of share capital - 20 - - 20 Share based payments - 1 1 Total contributions by and distributions to owners of - 20 1 - 21 the Company At 31 December 2020 - 643 26 (310) 359 Unaudited At 31 December 2020 - 643 26 (310) 359 Loss for the period - - - (134) (134) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - (134) (134) Issue of share capital - 220 - - 220 Transactions with owners of the company - 220 - - 220 Balance at 30 June 2021 - 863 26 (444) 445 Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended 30 June 2021 6 months to 6 months to Year to 30 June 30 June 31 December 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating (loss) (134) (133) (100) Adjustments for: Share based payment charge - 69 1 Issue of shares to settle liabilities 0 20 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 11 18 - (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (23) 11 (3) Net cash used in operating activities (146) (35) (82) Investing activities Finance Costs - - - Investment in intangible assets - - - Net cash outflow in investing activities - - - Financing activities Issue of share capital 220 20 - Issue costs - - - Net cash from financing activities 220 20 - Net change in cash and cash equivalents 74 (15) (82) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 272 354 354 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 346 339 272 Notes to the condensed interim financial statements 1. General Information Basis of preparation and accounting

The financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis. The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the Chairman's Statement. This statement also includes a summary of the Company's financial position and its cash flows.

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union with the exception of International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly the interim financial statements do not include all of the information or disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2020 annual financial statements. 2. Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the basic earnings per share, adjusted to allow for the issue of shares and the post-tax effect of dividends and/or interest, on the assumed conversion of all dilutive options and other dilutive potential ordinary shares.

Reconciliations of the earnings and weighted average number of shares used are set out below.

Six months Six months Year to to ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2021 2020 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (GBP'000) (GBP'000) (GBP'000) Net loss attributable to equity holders of the company (134) (133) (100) Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic 1,884,167 1,725,498 1,742,954 loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (7.12) (7.68) (5.74) 3. Events after the reporting date

There are no events after the end of the reporting date to disclose.

