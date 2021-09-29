Anzeige
VVV Resources Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

DJ VVV Resources Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 29-Sep-2021 / 14:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VVV Resources Limited

("VVV" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

VVV Resources Limited (formerly Veni Vidi Vici Limited) announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Overview

On 30th June 2021 the Company was renamed VVV Resources Limited.

Due to strict COVID-19 restrictions in Australia, the Company advises that it has completed limited physical work on its Shangri La Project.

The Shangri La Project is a gold-copper-silver project comprising a polymetallic hydrothermal quartz vein type deposit covering an area of 10 hectares. The Shangri La Project is located 10 kilometres west of Kununurra, the central town of the Northeast Kimberley region in Western Australia.

During the last six months, the Company's activities were limited solely to desk studies, due (as per above) to the tight COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed in Australia. Since the end of June 2021, the restrictions have however, been eased and the Company has commissioned an independent Geologist based out of Perth to carry out a site visit to collect samples from the project area.

Furthermore, the Company reported in June 2021 that Donald Strang resigned as a Director of the Company and Lester Kemp, a Geologist with over 25 years experience in the resources sector was elected as the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

A number of projects in Western Australia are currently being reviewed, and shareholders will be provided with further news on these in the year end Report.

FINANCE REVIEW

The loss for the period to 30 June 2021 was GBP134,000 (30 June 2020 - GBP 133,000 and 31 December 2020 - GBP100,000 loss) which mainly related to share based payments, regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil. At 30 June 2021, the Company had cash balances of GBP346,000 (30 June 2020 - GBP 339,000 and 31 December 2020 - GBP272,000).

The interim accounts to 30 June 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Lester Kemp

Director

27 September 2021

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact: 

The Company 
Lester Kemp              +44 (0) 78 1002 0471 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                    +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2021 
                                            6 months  6 months  Year ended 
                                            to     to 
                                            30 June  30 June  31 
                                                       December 
                                            2021    2020 
                                                       2020 
                                            Unaudited Unaudited Audited 
                                         Notes GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000 
Continuing operations 
Revenue 
Investment income                                   -     -     - 
Total gains on AFS investments                             -     -     - 
 
Administrative costs                                  (134)   (64)    (99) 
Share based payments                                  -     (69)    (1) 
 
Operating (loss)                                    (134)   (133)   (100) 
 
Finance costs                                                - 
(Loss) before tax                                   (134)   (133)   (100) 
 
Taxation                                                   - 
(Loss) for the period                                 (134)   (133)   (100) 
 
Other comprehensive income 
Translation exchange (loss)/gain                            -     -     - 
Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation               -     -     - 
Total Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to the owners of the parent    (134)   (133)   (100) 
company 
 
(Loss) per share: 
Basic and diluted (loss) per share (pence)                    2   (7.12)   (7.68)   (5.74) Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2021 
                             30 June  30 June 
                                       31 December 2020 
                             2021   2020 
                             Unaudited Unaudited Audited 
                          Notes GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000 
ASSETS 
Non-current assets 
Intangible assets                     136    136    136 
                             136    136    136 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables                7     -     18 
Cash and cash equivalents                 346    339    272 
                             353    339    290 
 
Total assets                       489    475    426 
 
LIABILITIES 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables                 (44)   (81)   (67) 
Total current liabilities                 (44)   (81)   (67) 
 
Total liabilities                     (44)   (81)   (67) 
 
Net Assets                        445    394    359 
 
EQUITY 
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 
Share capital                       -     -     - 
Share premium account                   863    643    643 
Share based payment reserve                26    94    26 
Retained earnings                     (444)   (343)   (310) 
Total equity                       445    394    359 Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 June 2021 
                                                      Total 
                             Share  Share  Share based payment   Retained attributable 
                                     reserve 
                             capital premium             earnings to owners 
                                                      of parent 
Audited                         GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000          GBP'000  GBP'000 
At 31 December 2019                   -    623   25            (210)  438 
 
(Loss) for the period                  -    -    -            (100)  (100) 
Total Comprehensive Income                -    -    -            (100)  (100) 
 
Issue of share capital                  -    20   -            -    20 
Share based payments                       -    1                 1 
Total contributions by and distributions to owners of  -    20   1            -    21 
the Company 
 
At 31 December 2020                   -    643   26            (310)  359 
 
Unaudited 
At 31 December 2020                   -    643   26            (310)  359 
 
Loss for the period                   -    -    -            (134)  (134) 
Total comprehensive income for the period        -    -    -            (134)  (134) 
 
Issue of share capital                  -    220   -            -    220 
Transactions with owners of the company         -    220   -            -    220 
 
Balance at 30 June 2021                 -    863   26            (444)  445 Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended 30 June 2021 
                          6 months to 6 months to Year to 
                          30 June   30 June 
                                      31 December 2020 
                          2021    2020 

                          Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
                          GBP'000    GBP'000    GBP'000 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Operating (loss)                  (134)    (133)    (100) 
Adjustments for: 
Share based payment charge             -      69     1 
Issue of shares to settle liabilities       0            20 
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 11     18     - 
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables  (23)    11     (3) 
Net cash used in operating activities       (146)    (35)    (82) 
 
Investing activities 
Finance Costs                   -      -      - 
Investment in intangible assets          -      -      - 
Net cash outflow in investing activities      -      -      - 
 
Financing activities 
Issue of share capital               220     20     - 
Issue costs                    -      -      - 
Net cash from financing activities         220     20     - 
 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents      74     (15)    (82) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  272     354     354 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period     346     339     272 Notes to the condensed interim financial statements 1.       General Information Basis of preparation and accounting

The financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis. The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the Chairman's Statement. This statement also includes a summary of the Company's financial position and its cash flows.

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union with the exception of International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly the interim financial statements do not include all of the information or disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2020 annual financial statements. 2. Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the basic earnings per share, adjusted to allow for the issue of shares and the post-tax effect of dividends and/or interest, on the assumed conversion of all dilutive options and other dilutive potential ordinary shares.

Reconciliations of the earnings and weighted average number of shares used are set out below. 

Six months Six months Year 
                                           to     to     ended 
                                           30 June   30 June   31 
                                                       December 
                                           2021    2020 
                                                       2020 
                                           (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) 
                                           (GBP'000)   (GBP'000)   (GBP'000) 
Net loss attributable to equity holders of the company                (134)    (133)    (100) 
 
Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic 1,884,167  1,725,498  1,742,954 
loss per share 
 
Basic and diluted loss per share (pence)                       (7.12)   (7.68)   (5.74) 3.       Events after the reporting date

There are no events after the end of the reporting date to disclose.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9404A1030 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 123215 
EQS News ID:  1236868 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236868&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2021 09:53 ET (13:53 GMT)

