Playgon Games, Inc.: SWINTT Onboards Three New Operators

Operator Count Continues to Grow at Accelerated Pace

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that SWINTT, one of Playgon's premium aggregators, has just activated three more client accounts, which will continue to add to player liquidity in Playgon's platform.

"Our rollout strategy of operators through key aggregators continues to gather momentum," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "SWINTT, one of our premier aggregators continue to onboard their global operators at a rapid pace. Mr. Krogh adds, "In September alone we onboarded a total of 6 new operators which represents a 43% increase from August and currently takes our live operator count to 20. Our global sales and marketing efforts continue to garner substantial interest from both aggregators and operators to join our live dealer platform."

"Our launch of the SwinttLive product powered by Playgon has been well received by our operating partners and continues to roll out across our network, said David Mann, CCO of SWINTT. "Our partnerships with the likes of Infiniza, SoftSwiss and Gambola have seen the content picked up by players with more opportunities on the way such as Soft2Bet."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF / FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business to business digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact:

Mike Marrandino, Director

Tel: (604) 722-5225

Email: mikem@playgon.com

Virtus Advisory Group

Tel: (416)-644-5081

Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Playgon Games, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666093/SWINTT-Onboards-Three-New-Operators