Mittwoch, 29.09.2021
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem “kursrelevante Gespräche”
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2021 | 16:53
NEO Finance AB: Asset management company nordIX AG acquires a loan portfolio from NEO Finance for 950K EUR

After successfully cooperation started between NEO Finance and the German fixed
income asset manager nordIX on August, during which nordIX undertook to invest
at least 3 million in the loan portfolio formed by NEO Finance, the
institutional investor decided to acquire part of the previously formed loan
portfolio. 

Concluding a new transaction between NEO Finance and nordIX, it is planned to
sell the part of the loan portfolio to the institutional investor by the
criteria established during the first transaction. The portfolio will be sold
with a bonus agreed by the parties and mutually beneficial. NEO Finance plans
to use the money received from nordIX to repurchase bonds and repay loans at a
previously agreed time with creditors and to develop the company's operations. 

"This deal is a great proof that the partnership with nordIX has been
successfully launched and we continue to work together to see mutual benefits.
The arrival of an institutional investor for our platform was a great
recognition in the market, moreover, after almost two months we are happy to
ensure smoother platform processes, faster financing of loans with market
interest rates. With the help of this transaction, the platform is successfully
moving towards its long-term goals in order to implement a change so that the
main earnings of the company would not come from investment, but from
intermediation, "says Evaldas Remeikis, Chairman of the Board of NEO Finance. 

From the start of the company until now, the platform has invested 2.3 million
EUR loan portfolio in the primary market in order to provide loans to customers
in a shorter period of time. 

In 2021 August 12 by signing an agreement with NEO Finance, nordIX has
committed to make investments on a regular basis over the coming years. Almost
two months after the start of the cooperation, nordIX has already invested
almost 700K EUR to NEO Finance loans. 



Aleksejus Loskutovas     
Head of Administration    
Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
