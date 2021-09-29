Anzeige
29.09.2021 | 17:04
Information Office of Lianyungang Municipal People's Government: SHOW JIANGSU Media Tour visit Jiangsu Suyun Medical Materials in Lianyungang

LIANYUNGANG, China, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 September 2021, SHOW JIANGSU Media Tour was held in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. Jiangsu Suyun Medical Materials Co.,Ltd is a medical material supplier that produces blood-infusion sets, tubes, catheter and other medical equipment, according to the Information Office of Lianyungang Municipal People's Government.

A woman works in a Suyun factory for medical supplies.

