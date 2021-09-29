Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem “kursrelevante Gespräche”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2021 | 17:05
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Invitation to IT / Business Developer Webinar

Introduction

Nasdaq Nordic is pleased to invite you to an IT/Business Developer forum to
inform and discuss current initiatives, upcoming products and services and
their technical impact. 

The seminar is targeted primarily at IT and business development personnel
involved in transaction services towards Nasdaq Nordic, and the presenters will
be business analysts, product specialists as well as technical account
managers. This forum will focus on the upcoming system platform migration for
Equity Derivatives Trading, as well as news on the Cash Equity INET trading
platform. The seminar will be held in English. 


Webinar details

Date: Tuesday Oct 12, 2021
Time: 14:00-15:00 CET


Agenda

 -- Introduction and general news


 -- Test survey results

 -- New Technical Pricelist

 -- New Access Agreement




 -- Nordic Equity Derivatives Trading replatform project


 -- Master Time Schedule

 -- Onboarding and testing

 -- Conformance program




 -- Genium INET and Cash Equity (INET) updates




Registration

Please register in advance for this webinar:

https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_A2_0XV7RQOq0j3-5OyU3ew

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information
about joining the webinar. 

Customers who are not able to attend will be able to view the seminar through a
recorded version later. You are also welcome to book an individual meeting,
please contact: technicalrelations@nasdaq.com. 



Looking forward to share some exciting news and updates with you all.





Best regards,

Per Fröling
Head of Technical Relations
per.froling@nasdaq.com
+46 8 405 6434
Nasdaq Nordic

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017726
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.