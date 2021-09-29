Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Logistea AB (publ) (under name change to Athanase Innovation AB) is removed (506/21)

On October 21, 2020, the shares in Logistea AB (publ) (under name change to Athanase Innovation AB) (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that the Company had entered into an agreement to sell its subsidiary Logistea PropCo AB and intended to wind up the Company. On March 8, 2021, the observation status was updated on the grounds that the Company had abandoned its plan to wind up the Company and instead entered into an agreement to acquire Athanase Tech AB, conditional upon Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares to continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On September 22, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, subject to certain specific conditions. On September 23, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the acquisition of Athanase Tech AB had been completed. Today, September 29, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company meets all of the conditions laid down by Nasdaq Stockholm AB for continued trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Logistea AB (publ) (LOG, ISIN code SE0015810007, order book ID 137145). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB