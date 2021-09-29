Supply Chain Analytics Market size worth $ 13.68 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 13.22% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Increasing demand for supply chain analytics from end-use industries such as automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, agriculture, transportation, and logistics driving the global supply chain analytics market during forecast period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Supply Chain Analytics Market" By Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud-based), By Service (Support and Maintenance Services and Professional Services), By Vertical (Healthcare and life sciences, Manufacturing, Automotive), By Component (Sales & Operation Planning, Manufacturing Analytics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Supply Chain Analytics Market size was valued at USD 5.06 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.68 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.22 % from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3027

Browse in-depth TOC on "Supply Chain Analytics Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Overview

Analytics is the ability to make data-driven decisions based on a summary of relevant often using visualization in the form of graphs, charts, trusted data and other mean. Supply chain generate huge amount of data and supply chain analytics helps to make sense of all the available data by covering patterns and generating insights.

Supply chain analytics offers advantages such as accurate forecast, risk management, planning and scheduling, order optimization, inventory management, and real-time supply chain execution in end-use industries. Rising consumer and government preferences for artificial intelligence boosting the demand for supply chain analytics in the market.

Rising government initiatives in the supply chain management to recover the global economy from the covid-19 pandemic driving the growth of the supply chain analytics market across the globe. For instance, in April 2021, Japan, India, and Australia have launched a supply chain resilience initiative in the Indo-pacific region. This initiative aims to support the utilization of digital technology, attract FDI, and reduce dependency on China to have sustainable, balanced growth in the region.

Furthermore, the international labor organization (ILO) provides guidelines to governments, private enterprises in the framework of focusing on foreign direct investment (FDI) and trade through the global supply chain to make economic stability across the globe.

Key Developments in Supply Chain Analytics Market

Key players are adopting new growth strategies such as new technology development, product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to gain market share, and business expansion in the global supply chain analytics market.

In April 2020 , Capgemini SA ( France ) acquired WhiteSky Labs ( Australia ) information technology and Services Company to focuses on expanding its business in the Asia Pacific region for digital transformation. With this acquisition Capgemini SA enabling their customers to unlock their data across cloud apps and devices to make smarter and faster decisions to save time and cost.

The major players in the market are Birst Inc., Capgemini, Genpact, IBM Corporation, Kinaxis Inc., MicroStrategy, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Tableau Software.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Supply Chain Analytics Market On the basis of Deployment Model, Service, Vertical, Component, and Geography.

Supply Chain Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

On-premise



Cloud-based

Supply Chain Analytics Market, By Service

Support and maintenance services



Professional services

Supply Chain Analytics Market, By Vertical

Healthcare and life sciences



Manufacturing



Automotive



Retail and consumer packaged goods



High technology products



Aerospace and Defense



Others

Supply Chain Analytics Market, By Component

Sales & Operation Planning



Manufacturing Analytics



Transportation & Logistics Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japa





Indi





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Spend Analytics Market By Analytics Type (Descriptive, Predictive, and Prescriptive), By Business Function (Information Technology, Finance, Procurement), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Organizations), By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based and On-premises), By Application (Financial Management, Demand and Supply Forecasting), By Vertical (Healthcare, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market By Solution Outlook (Logistics Analytics, Manufacturing Analytics, Planning and Procurement), By Service Outlook (Professional & Support and Maintenance), By End User (Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Shared Services Market By Number (One, Two, Three), By Application (Finance & Accounting (F&A), Human Resource (HR), Supply Chain Management (SCM)), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Supply Chain Blockchain For Automotive Market By Product (Hardware Devices, Solution, Software), By End User (Blockchain Specialists, Software Developers, IT Companies, Automotive Retailers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 supply chain AI companies: Harbinger of just-in-time framework

Visualize Supply Chain Analytics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg