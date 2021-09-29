Leverages one smart grid system to automate metering infrastructure and control 200MW of electricity

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) today announced that Crow Wing Power (CWP) completed the rollout of a new TUNet® smart grid system. The cooperative electric utility, based in Brainerd, Minnesota, replaced more than 60,000 aging meters connected through a one-way power line carrier (PLC) communications system with a new Tantalus TUNet smart grid platform for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and load management applications.

With the deployment, the utility, which serves members across a 5,000-square-mile service territory, will benefit from advanced reporting, data analytics and granular control of their distribution grid. In addition, the utility installed more than 15,000 load-control devices that are being controlled by Tantalus' head-end system and load management application.

"When we decided to migrate away from our legacy PLC system, we wanted to deploy a comprehensive smart grid system that was capable of going beyond traditional meter reading to a platform that would enhance the services we offer to our members," said Patrick Goff, Manager of Power Quality at CWP. "By deploying Tantalus' system, we are automating our metering infrastructure while using the same system to simultaneously control over 200 megawatts (MW) of dispatchable load from electric heating systems and electric vehicle chargers to shift load from those devices in real-time. For CWP, it was imperative to not only find the right technology, but also establish a strong relationship with our technology vendor - and we accomplished that by selecting Tantalus as our partner."

In working alongside CWP to meet their objectives, Tantalus expanded its load management offering to meter and control larger residential load profiles exceeding 30 amps, such as thermal energy storage systems, electric water heating and EV charging stations. By controlling more devices inside the home across an AMI system, the utility can meter these appliances at revenue grade levels to offer specific rate structures and provide more granular control of their distribution grids.

"In seeking to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the immediate and long-term needs of public power and electric cooperative utilities, we take great pride in having the opportunity to work alongside the team at Crow Wing Power to help their utility become more sustainable," said Peter Londa, Tantalus' CEO. "By collaborating with our user community to digitize the distribution grid, we can empower utilities, such as CWP, to have more granular control and situational awareness of their networks to improve their efficiency and reliability."

About Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus Systems is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed, multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Tantalus solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations, innovate new solutions for distributed energy resources, and evolve grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. Tantalus is committed to giving its user community the flexibility needed to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

