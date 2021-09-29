Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem "kursrelevante Gespräche"
WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
Frankfurt
29.09.21
09:16 Uhr
2,620 Euro
+0,020
+0,77 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
29.09.2021 | 18:04
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 29-Sep-2021 / 16:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

Further to a prospectus of the Company dated 24 March 2021 the Company announces that on 28 September 2021 (the 'Grant Date') the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') were made by way of nil cost option under the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan to PDMRs as set out below.

The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of 221.2 pence, being the closing market price of the Company's Shares on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date. 

Number of 
                       Option Price 
Award        PDMR    Shares 
 
                under option 
Transitional Award David Wood 391,614   nil 
Transitional Award Julie Wirth 237,342   nil 
LTIP        David Wood 391,614   nil 
LTIP        Julie Wirth 237,342   nil

The options under the Transitional Awards comprise two tranches of which 50% will vest on 28 April 2022 and 50% will vest on 28 April 2023 subject to assessment against agreed performance conditions that include achievement of a financial underpin. Vested options will be subject to a two year holding period.

The options under the LTIP will vest on 28 September 2024 subject to the achievement of performance conditions. Vested options will be subject to a two year holding period.

If options vest they will normally be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between the Grant Date and the Normal Vesting Date (or, where Shares under an Option are subject to a Holding Period, the earlier of the date of expiry of the Holding Period or the date of exercise of the Option), the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of Dealing Forms 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                      David Wood 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment         Initial Notification 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name                      Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI                      213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial 
                               Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
                               ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of options under the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
                               Price(s)         Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                               GBP2.212          391,614 
                               GBP2.212          391,614 
       Aggregated information 
 
                               Aggregate      Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                               Price        Volume  Total 
 
       -Price                     GBP2.212       783,228  GBP1,732,500.34 
e)      Date of the transaction            28 September 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction            XLON 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                      Julie Wirth 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment         Initial Notification 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name                      Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI                      213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial 
                               Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
                               ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of options under the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
                               Price(s)         Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                               GBP2.212          237,342 
                               GBP2.212          237,342 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
                               Aggregate      Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                               Price        Volume  Total 
 
       -Price                     GBP2.212       474,684  GBP1,050,001.01 
e)      Date of the transaction            28 September 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction            XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  123216 
EQS News ID:  1236911 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236911&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2021 11:32 ET (15:32 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.