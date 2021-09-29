Ethernity HODL UG: Ethernity CLOUD announces results of Round 1 of their Public Token Sale

ZEBUG, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Ethernity CLOUD is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first public token sale round. It was completely sold out in less than 2 hours. Although the available packages started at $5 000 USD, Ethernity CLOUD's community engagement was high, reaching almost 2000 individual participants.

Ethernity CLOUD's first round was a complete success, being capped out in less than 2 hours starting at 14:00 UTC and the last transaction being confirmed at 15:43 UTC to be exact. The start of the first round was initially scheduled for 12:00 UTC, however the team made the decision to postpone it for 2 hours in order to avoid technical difficulties that were threatening the fair participation of their supporters. Although the process started with its challenges these were overcome quickly and ensured it was fair for every participant.

The total available tokens for the PUBLIC SALE is 150M ETNY tokens, being divided in 30M ETNY 1st round, 50M ETNY 2nd round, and 70M ETNY 3rd round.

Most of the participants in the first round could not get their hands on the tokens fast enough, this is beneficial for the future of this project. This aligns with the decentralization vision set forth by the team, allowing for lower budget participants in the next rounds, and a wider spread of token distribution. The exact number of (investors/contributors) that registered their interest was 1792.

Due to the limited number of tokens available, only the first 21 supporters were able to participate in the first round. Ethernity CLOUD reached its proposed goal for the first round of Token Sale, raising a total of $ 135 000 USD.

The company extends a very special thank you to their supporters and is hoping to register even more participants in the following round of their Public Token Sale. The second round is bound to attract even more participants as the smallest available package will start at $1 000 USD.

Information regarding the second round:

Due to the high engagement substantiated in the first round, Ethernity CLOUD expects to reach its goal in the 2nd round, dividing 50M ETNY, in smaller packages with more investors consolidating the decentralization of the project. The rules are listed on their website - read more here.

Sources at Ethernity CLOUD say that the entire team is committed to accommodate all of the project supporters. Details for the third round of the Public Token Sale are not made public at this time, however it was confirmed that 70M ETNY will be divided into packages starting as low as $100 USD each in order to encourage even higher participation.

