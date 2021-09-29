Following several years of persisting soft market conditions, pricing and terms in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are turning in favour of the region's reinsurers, according to an AM Best report.

In a new Best's Market Segment Report, "MENA Reinsurance: Improving Market Conditions Signal Change for Region's Reinsurers", AM Best notes that the current market hardening is a clear tailwind for reinsurance providers in the region, partly as a bi-product of global reinsurance trends and also in response to regional underwriting performance strains.

However, challenges persist for the region's reinsurers. Ample capacity remains in the market, and the resultant competition may curtail the extent to which the region's reinsurers are able to benefit from firming market conditions. Furthermore, the economic fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic adds to the challenges faced by reinsurers operating in the region.

