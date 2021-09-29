Green Beli: Saving The World One Tree At a Time

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Eco-friendly Play2Earn NFT Game, Green Beli annexes the concept of saving the world one tree at a time and digitizes it onto the blockchain. It plans to release NFT Marketplace, Farming Function and Beta Release of the game. Green Beli is also gearing towards an open Tree for Seed sale with 20.000 Seeds.

Save The World While Gaming

Green Beli is the first one trying to save the world leveraging the blockchain technology and NFT gaming. Founded in 2019, they are well established in eco-friendly activities and have contributed strongly to the environment. Their new game, also called Green Beli, is a further testament to that.

Player characters will be in the form of trees with different stats and attributes upgradeable by playing through the game. Depending on player progress, their trees will be of different rarities and an NFT marketplace will allow inter-trading between players.

In addition to this players will also be allowed to buy land which they can use to grow more NFT trees and grow their collections. These trees don't just sit on the land either, they can be used for farming to generate real rewards as well as for PVP content which will allow you to put your best trees, joining turn-based boss battles with other NFT Treed to save the planet. Especially in the future, users can play and earn rewards as vouchers to use in various shops and convenience stores. Not only that, just one NFT tree in the Green Beli world can represent an actual tree you can own in real life and earn profits from that real tree.

Fundraising And Tokenomics

The game's native token GRBE will allow users to purchase in-game assets and enjoy features in the game. It will need to be purchased along with your first trees when starting the game. The growth of the game on release will also grow the token's price. This combined with the growth of your trees as you play the game could amount to significant profits over time. When all the circulating tokens have been distributed, new ones will be generated to maintain a supply depending on needs. Along with this tokens will also be burnt periodically to ensure price growth.

To fundraise for the game,Green Beli launched an IDO on the 20th of September on the BSC station platform. The native token $GRBE is currently listed on Pancakeswap for users to purchase and trade.

About Green Beli

Green Beli NFT Game is the first eco-friendly game born with the mission of using the cryptocurrency platform to raise funds for environmental protection. You can earn profits, and also join us to build a fund for environmental activities

