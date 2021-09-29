DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding JCR Euriasia Rating Credit Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding JCR Euriasia Rating Credit Ratings 29-Sep-2021 / 19:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding JCR Euriasia Rating Credit Ratings

DATE September 29, 2021

On its report dated September 29, 2021, JCR Eurasia Rating has affirmed the T. Garanti Bankasi A.S.'s Long Term International Foreign and Local Currency ratings, within the investment grade category, as 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively while revising the Outlook to "Stable" from "Negative". The Bank's Long Term National Scale rating has been affirmed as 'AAA (Trk)' with 'Stable' outlook which denotes the investment grade with the highest credit rating note assigned by the agency.

Bank's current ratings are as follows:

JCR Eurasia Rating Current Former Long Term International FC BBB- (Stabil) BBB- (Negatif) Long Term International TL BBB (Stabil) BBB (Negatif) Long Term National AAA (Trk) (Stabil) AAA (Trk) (Stabil) Short Term International FC A-3 (Stabil) A-3 (Negatif) Short Term International TL A-3 (Stabil) A-3 (Negatif) Short Term National A-1 +(Trk) (Stabil) A-1 +(Trk) (Stabil) Sponsor Support 1 1 Stand Alone A A

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 123214 EQS News ID: 1236864 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236864&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2021 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)