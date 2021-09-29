

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Target Corp. (TGT) kickstarted the holiday shopping season on Wednesday by announcing a Deals Day Sale, which will be on from October 10-12. During these three days, the retailer is offering deals and discounts on a wide number of items like TVs, video games, vacuums and kitchen appliances.



The deals are available on the Target website, on the Target app and for the first time ever, at all the Target stores in the U.S.



Talking about the deals, Christina Hennington, executive vice president of Target, said in a release, 'As we approach the holiday season, guests are excited to shop early, and our team is ready to help them prepare so they can celebrate what matters most - time with family and friends.'



The retailer also announced that its 'Holiday Price Match Guarantee' programme will also commence on October 10 and go on till December 24. As per this programme, customers could request a price adjustment on unlimited items purchased at its stores if the company decides to lower the prices later on during the festive season. The company will also match some competitor pricing within 14 days of any purchase, Target added.



Many people are planning to finish off their holiday shopping early this year as Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that come along with it has led to disturbance in many global supply chains and even online orders are taking more time than usual.



Earlier, the shopping season used to begin with Black Friday, followed by Thanksgiving. All that has changed now with holiday shopping seasons being pushed earlier, compared to the previous years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TARGET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de