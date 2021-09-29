Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, today announced that it has signed a contract to conduct surveys and automated analytics in a wide range of countries on behalf of an information technology consortium. The contract value is over US $670,000 in the first year, and the client has the option to renew the contract in each of the next two years, for a total contract value of approximately US $2 million.

"Our commitment is to deliver exceptional value to our clients," said Greg Wong, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer. "This new contract is a testament to the strength of a cohesive, passionate team that is committed to long-term, trusted relationships with clients across the world," Mr. Wong added.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

