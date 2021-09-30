TOKYO, Sept 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2021 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in August 2021 decreased 53.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in August 2021]CX-5: 11,596 units (down 46.5% year on year)MAZDA3: 5,247 units (down 47.7%)CX-30: 2,905 units (down 48.6%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in August 2021 decreased 53.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in August 2021]CX-30: 7,583 units (down 35.2% year on year)MAZDA3: 5,844 units (down 34.4%)MAZDA2: 1,601 units (down 64.7%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in August 2021 decreased 25.4% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.0% (down 1.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 3.3% total market share (down 1.0 points).[Domestic sales of key models in August 2021]MAZDA2: 2,571 units (up 29.9% year on year)CX-5: 1,226 units (down 24.5%)MAZDA3: 890 units (down 46.3%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in August 2021 decreased 10.7% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in August 2021]CX-5: 20,956 units (up 17.8% year on year)MAZDA3: 6,333 units (down 27.2%)CX-9: 3,918 units (down 32.0%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in August 2021 decreased 7.3% year on year due to decreased sales in China, Japan and other regions.[Global sales of key models in August 2021]CX-5: 31,274 units (down 0.5% year on year)MAZDA3: 15,399 units (down 21.0%)CX-30: 15,333 units (down 3.8%)For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2021/202109/210929b.html.Source: MazdaCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.