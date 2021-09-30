

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Thursday, extending the losses in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 falling below the 29,400 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, as the Nation is set to emerge from six months of pandemic restrictions that has battered the economy, even as the domestic coronavirus situation remains a concern.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 153.21 points or 0.52 percent to 29,391.08, after hitting a low of 29,311.34 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 2 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is losing almost 3 percent and Honda is down more than 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest and Screen Holdings are losing more than 2 percent each, while Tokyo Electron is declining more than 3 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are losing more than 1 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is flat.



The major exporters are lower. Sony and Canon are losing more than 1 percent each, while Panasonic is declining almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging down 0.5 percent.



Among the other major losers, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is losing more than 10 percent, while Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Nippon Yusen K.K. and Tokyo Electric Power are down almost 9 percent each. Toho Zinc is declining almost 5 percent, while Tokai Carbon and Mitsui E&S Holdings are lower by almost 4 percent each. Taiyo Yuden and JFE Holdings are losing more than 3 percent each.



Conversely, Nippon Electric Glass is gaining 8.5 percent and Shionogi & Co. is up 4.5 percent, while East Japan Railway and West Japan Railway are adding more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the value of industrial output in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday. That missed expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 1.5 percent contraction in July. On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 9.3 percent - beating forecasts for a gain of 8.0 percent after rising 11.6 percent in the previous month.



Additionally, the value of retail sales in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday. That missed expectations for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 1.0 percent gain in July. On a yearly basis, retail sales dropped 3.2 percent - also shy of expectations for a fall of 1.0 percent after rising 2.4 percent in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 111 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday, after ending the previous session sharply lower. The major averages eventually ended the session mixed, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq edging down to a new two-month closing low.



The Dow and the S&P 500 came under pressure going into the close but held on to modest gains. While the Nasdaq dipped 34.24 points or 0.2 percent to 14,512.44, the Dow rose 90.73 points or 0.3 percent to 34,390.72 and the S&P 500 inched up 6.83 points or 0.2 percent to 4,359.46.



The major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent each.



Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday, weighed by a stronger dollar and a surge in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November eased by $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.83 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de