Xinhua Silk Road: Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue of China's Jingdezhen sparkles at 5th NEXT Summit in Singapore

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue, a tourist spot and art landmark located in Jingdezhen of east China'sJiangxi Province, is making a sparkling appearance at the ongoing Fifth NEXT Summit (Singapore 2021) on Wednesday.

Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue, with an overall planning area of 2 square kilometers, has been constructed through refurbishing the ceramic industrial heritage such as former state-owned Yuzhou Porcelain Factory as today's core area, which integrates traditional craft, cultural industry and technology into the area's urbanization.

Taoxichuan has become an attractive place for young people to pursue their dreams, with over 18,000 young people gathering, 2,902 entities starting businesses and 1,049 small- and micro-sized enterprises registered here.

It sees about 10 million yuan revenue on a daily basis through e-commerce livestreaming and employment of more than 100,000 people.

Jingdezhen, known as the porcelain capital of the world with an open and inclusive manner catering to free creation, is now connecting the world through gathering craftsmen and art design scholars in Taoxichuan to learn and communicate, said Gang Hao, vice general manager of Jingdezhen Towyi Culture Development Co. Ltd.

A large number of young visiting artists and designers settling here greatly inject vitality to this place, Gang added.

Since its opening in 2016, Taoxichuan has attracted nearly 200 international artisans and designers to hold lectures, academic reports and solo exhibitions in an attempt to promote cultural exchanges.

Taoxichuan accommodates Ceramic Industry Museum, Ceramic Art Avenue Art Gallery, Taoxichuan Ceramic Academy, Yi Creative Space and Taoxichuan Art Center, which are all reconstructed from historical sites. These have become samples for heritage transformation and cultural industry upgradation.

Taoxichuan has gained more than 80 awards of global, national and provincial levels such as 2017 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Heritage Protection Innovation Award and has been listed as a national cultural industry demonstration park by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

