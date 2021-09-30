

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has settled a labor dispute with two former employees it fired last year after they spoke out publicly against the company's decisions on climate action as well as warehouse conditions during the pandemic. Terms of the settlement were not immediately available.



'We have reached a mutual agreement that resolves the legal issues in this case and welcome the resolution of this matter,' an Amazon spokesperson reportedly said.



The e-commerce giant had fired employees Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa in April 2020 for publicly criticizing conditions at its warehouses as being unsafe during the coronavirus pandemic. Cunningham and Costa, both worked as user experience designers for Amazon, were warned earlier for criticizing the company's climate policies.



Amazon then said Cunningham and Costa were fired for 'repeatedly violating internal policies.'



But the National Labor Relations Board had determined they were fired illegally and said in April 2021 it would issue a complaint for unfair labor practices, if the online retail giant does not settle the case.



Cunningham and Costa said Wednesday in a joint statement posted on Twitter that they have reached an agreement to settle the charge against Amazon. They also added that Amazon will pay them lost wages and will be required to post notices informing employees that they can't be fired for organizing and exercising their rights.



