- (PLX AI) - Hornbach Holding Q2 revenue EUR 1,614.3 million vs. estimate EUR 1,527 million.
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 168.1 million vs. estimate EUR 151 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 168.1 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT range unchanged at EUR 290-326 million, but the company says it now expects to land in the upper third of the range
- • Says high customer demand for DIY products has continued in the second year of the pandemic
- • Like-for-like growth in Germany continues to be well ahead of sector average
- • Hornbach aims to achieve an adjusted EBIT margin at the upper end of the 5.3 % to 5.7 % range in 2021/22
- • Sales growth is now expected to be above the mid point of the forecast range of 1 % to 5 %
