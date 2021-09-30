- (PLX AI) - Hexagon Purus to acquire 100% of Wystrach GmbH, a leading European systems and solutions provider for storage and transport of compressed gases in a bid to create the vertically integrated industry leader in hydrogen storage solutions.
- • Enterprise value EUR 50 million
- • 35% of the purchase price to be paid in cash at closing
- • 35% of the purchase price to be paid in the form of consideration shares in Hexagon Purus at closing at a price per share of NOK 33.4
- • 30% of the purchase price represents a deferred payment and a contingent earn-out, both payable in cash
- • Transaction closing in Q4
HEXAGON PURUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de