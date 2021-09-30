Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! InnoCan Pharma mit intaktem Aufwärtstrend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116ZR ISIN: NO0010689326 Ticker-Symbol: TA5 
Frankfurt
29.09.21
15:30 Uhr
0,640 Euro
-0,005
-0,78 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGOVAX ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGOVAX ASA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.09.2021 | 07:52
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Targovax ASA appoints Ola Melin as Head of Manufacturing

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX) announces the appointment of Ola Melin as Head of Manufacturing. He will take a leading role in driving Targovax's Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) program forward. Ola will be a member of Targovax's management team.

Ola Melin joins Targovax with over 25 years' experience in Biologics development, manufacturing, and supply, most recently as Director of Technical Operations at OxThera AB, where he was responsible for clinical supply and for establishing a commercially ready manufacturing process and supply chain. Prior to that Ola spent eighteen years at Biovitrum and Sobi AB, where he held senior leadership roles as Head of External Manufacturing and Head of Product Supply, as well as other CMC positions. Ola started his career with manufacturing process development at Pharmacia. Ola has studied Biochemical engineering at Mälardalen University.

Øystein Soug, CEO, commented, "It is with great enthusiasm we welcome Ola Melin to Targovax! With his broad experience with supply chain, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and his previous experience in launching products, he will bring important and valuable knowledge to Targovax. His CMC experience within the field of biologics development and manufacturing will contribute significantly to the execution of Targovax's strategic plan."

Ola Melin added, "I am excited to join Targovax and be a part of the next development steps for its's lead clinical candidate ONCOS-102. The class-leading data in CPI refractory advanced melanoma, together with powerful immune activation, makes this an exciting product candidate and I look forward to contributing to the further development of this promising novel immune activator therapy that could make a huge difference to those diagnosed with cancer."

Ola Melin will commence as Head of Manufacturing on 1st October.

For further information, please contact:

Oystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-asa-appoints-ola-melin-as-head-of-manufacturing,c3424156

TARGOVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.