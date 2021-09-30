Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.09.2021 | 08:04
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boanerges Limited - Interim Results to 30 June 2021

PR Newswire

London, September 29

30 September 2021

Boanerges Limited

("Boanerges" or the "Company")

Interim Results to 30 June 2021

Boanerges, a special purpose acquisition company, established for the purpose of identifying investment opportunities and acquisitions in small and medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") within the technology sector, in the UK or Europe, has pleasure in presenting its interim statement for the period ending 30th June 20021.

Richard Griffiths, CEO, commented:

"During the period the Company has reviewed a number of interesting opportunities and is actively assessing its next potential investments. We are pleased with our progress to date and look forward to updating shareholders in due course."

As announced on 2 August 2021, the Company continues to monitor the performance and progress of Fintech Digital Platforms Plc ("FDP"). The Company took a 6-month option to invest £2 million at a pre-money valuation of £12 million. The amount paid for the option was £25,000.

The interim results have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company
Andrew Fearon + 44 (0) 808 1968 324
AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Profit and loss account
For the period ended 30 June 2021
Period ended
30 June 2021		Year to date
££££
Expenses
Administration fees25,83725,837
Directors fees6,4756,475
Secretarial fee650650
Nominee shareholders' fee375375
Legal and professional fees60,60160,601
Stock exchange fees13,57413,574
Listing fees and costs45,00045,000
Annual fees2,1362,136
Registered office fees1,2501,250
GST exemption fee300300
Company formation fees5,0005,000
Bank charges3131
Sundry expenses223223
(161,452)(161,452)
Loss for the year(161,452)(161,452)
Retained loss brought forward--
Retained loss carried forward£(161,452)£(161,452)
The company has no recognised gains or losses other than the loss for the period.

Boanerges Limited
Balance Sheet
As at 30 June 2021
30 June 2021
Notes££
Current Assets
Cash at bank428,127
Liabilities falling due within one year
Creditors213,079
Net current assets415,048
Total net assets£415,048
Shareholders' funds
Share capital3576,500
Reserves(161,452)
Total equity shareholders' funds£415,048
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 29 September 2021.

Boanerges Limited
Cash flow statement
Period ended 30 June 2021
30 June 2021
£
Cashflow from operating activities
Net loss for the year before tax(161,452)
Cash used in operations before working capital changes(161,452)
Increase in payments
Increase (decrease) in creditors and accruals13,079
Net cash used in operating activities(148,373)
Cash flows from financing activities
Share capital issued576,500
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents428,127
Cash and cash equivalents:
At beginning of the period-
At end of period428,127

Boanerges Limited
Notes to the financial statements
For the period ended to 30 June 2021
1.Accounting policies
Basis of preparation
The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS5) as adopted by the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and the requirements of the BVI Business Companies Act 2004. The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention as modified by available-for-sale financial assets, and financial assets and financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss.
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and requires Management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. It also requires the use of assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on Managements best knowledge of current events and actions, actual results may ultimately differ from those estimates.
2.Creditors and accruals30 June 2021
£
Administration fees£13,079
3.Share capital30 June 2021
£
Authorised:
Unlimited shares
Share capital allotted, called up and fully paid:
750,000 ordinary shares of £0.1 each£75,000
51,500,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each£51,500
2,250,000 ordinary shares of £0.20 each£450,000
£576,500
© 2021 PR Newswire
