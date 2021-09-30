Boanerges Limited - Interim Results to 30 June 2021
London, September 29
30 September 2021
Boanerges Limited
("Boanerges" or the "Company")
Interim Results to 30 June 2021
Boanerges, a special purpose acquisition company, established for the purpose of identifying investment opportunities and acquisitions in small and medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") within the technology sector, in the UK or Europe, has pleasure in presenting its interim statement for the period ending 30th June 20021.
Richard Griffiths, CEO, commented:
"During the period the Company has reviewed a number of interesting opportunities and is actively assessing its next potential investments. We are pleased with our progress to date and look forward to updating shareholders in due course."
As announced on 2 August 2021, the Company continues to monitor the performance and progress of Fintech Digital Platforms Plc ("FDP"). The Company took a 6-month option to invest £2 million at a pre-money valuation of £12 million. The amount paid for the option was £25,000.
The interim results have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|Profit and loss account
|For the period ended 30 June 2021
|Period ended
30 June 2021
|Year to date
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Expenses
|Administration fees
|25,837
|25,837
|Directors fees
|6,475
|6,475
|Secretarial fee
|650
|650
|Nominee shareholders' fee
|375
|375
|Legal and professional fees
|60,601
|60,601
|Stock exchange fees
|13,574
|13,574
|Listing fees and costs
|45,000
|45,000
|Annual fees
|2,136
|2,136
|Registered office fees
|1,250
|1,250
|GST exemption fee
|300
|300
|Company formation fees
|5,000
|5,000
|Bank charges
|31
|31
|Sundry expenses
|223
|223
|(161,452)
|(161,452)
|Loss for the year
|(161,452)
|(161,452)
|Retained loss brought forward
|-
|-
|Retained loss carried forward
|£(161,452)
|£(161,452)
|The company has no recognised gains or losses other than the loss for the period.
|Boanerges Limited
|Balance Sheet
|As at 30 June 2021
|30 June 2021
|Notes
|£
|£
|Current Assets
|Cash at bank
|428,127
|Liabilities falling due within one year
|Creditors
|2
|13,079
|Net current assets
|415,048
|Total net assets
|£415,048
|Shareholders' funds
|Share capital
|3
|576,500
|Reserves
|(161,452)
|Total equity shareholders' funds
|£415,048
|The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 29 September 2021.
|Boanerges Limited
|Cash flow statement
|Period ended 30 June 2021
|30 June 2021
|£
|Cashflow from operating activities
|Net loss for the year before tax
|(161,452)
|Cash used in operations before working capital changes
|(161,452)
|Increase in payments
|Increase (decrease) in creditors and accruals
|13,079
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(148,373)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Share capital issued
|576,500
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|428,127
|Cash and cash equivalents:
|At beginning of the period
|-
|At end of period
|428,127
|Boanerges Limited
|Notes to the financial statements
|For the period ended to 30 June 2021
|1.
|Accounting policies
|Basis of preparation
|The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS5) as adopted by the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and the requirements of the BVI Business Companies Act 2004. The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention as modified by available-for-sale financial assets, and financial assets and financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss.
|The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and requires Management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. It also requires the use of assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on Managements best knowledge of current events and actions, actual results may ultimately differ from those estimates.
|2.
|Creditors and accruals
|30 June 2021
|£
|Administration fees
|£13,079
|3.
|Share capital
|30 June 2021
|£
|Authorised:
|Unlimited shares
|Share capital allotted, called up and fully paid:
|750,000 ordinary shares of £0.1 each
|£75,000
|51,500,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each
|£51,500
|2,250,000 ordinary shares of £0.20 each
|£450,000
|£576,500