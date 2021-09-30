Boanerges Limited - Interim Results to 30 June 2021

30 September 2021

Boanerges Limited

("Boanerges" or the "Company")

Interim Results to 30 June 2021

Boanerges, a special purpose acquisition company, established for the purpose of identifying investment opportunities and acquisitions in small and medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") within the technology sector, in the UK or Europe, has pleasure in presenting its interim statement for the period ending 30th June 20021.

Richard Griffiths, CEO, commented:

"During the period the Company has reviewed a number of interesting opportunities and is actively assessing its next potential investments. We are pleased with our progress to date and look forward to updating shareholders in due course."

As announced on 2 August 2021, the Company continues to monitor the performance and progress of Fintech Digital Platforms Plc ("FDP"). The Company took a 6-month option to invest £2 million at a pre-money valuation of £12 million. The amount paid for the option was £25,000.

The interim results have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Profit and loss account For the period ended 30 June 2021 Period ended

30 June 2021 Year to date £ £ £ £ Expenses Administration fees 25,837 25,837 Directors fees 6,475 6,475 Secretarial fee 650 650 Nominee shareholders' fee 375 375 Legal and professional fees 60,601 60,601 Stock exchange fees 13,574 13,574 Listing fees and costs 45,000 45,000 Annual fees 2,136 2,136 Registered office fees 1,250 1,250 GST exemption fee 300 300 Company formation fees 5,000 5,000 Bank charges 31 31 Sundry expenses 223 223 (161,452) (161,452) Loss for the year (161,452) (161,452) Retained loss brought forward - - Retained loss carried forward £(161,452) £(161,452) The company has no recognised gains or losses other than the loss for the period.

Boanerges Limited Balance Sheet As at 30 June 2021 30 June 2021 Notes £ £ Current Assets Cash at bank 428,127 Liabilities falling due within one year Creditors 2 13,079 Net current assets 415,048 Total net assets £415,048 Shareholders' funds Share capital 3 576,500 Reserves (161,452) Total equity shareholders' funds £415,048 The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 29 September 2021.

Boanerges Limited Cash flow statement Period ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2021 £ Cashflow from operating activities Net loss for the year before tax (161,452) Cash used in operations before working capital changes (161,452) Increase in payments Increase (decrease) in creditors and accruals 13,079 Net cash used in operating activities (148,373) Cash flows from financing activities Share capital issued 576,500 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 428,127 Cash and cash equivalents: At beginning of the period - At end of period 428,127