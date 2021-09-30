Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021
Nasdaq Riga: Observation status applied to AS "Olainfarm"

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 30, 2021 to apply observation status to AS
"Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN: LV0000100501). 

Observation status is applied to AS "Olainfarm" according to Nasdaq Riga Rules
on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the
Exchange Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer shall
be placed on observation status in the next six (6) months it is planned to
perform activities in the result of which the financial instruments of the
Issuer would be delisted. 

On September 29, 2021 AS "Olainfarm" informed about additional agenda item to
be added to the October 14, 2021 extraordinary general shareholders meeting on
the delisting of company's shares from the regulated market. 

The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
