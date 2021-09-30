

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK final GDP data for the second quarter. According to first estimates, the economy had expanded 4.8 percent sequentially after falling 1.6 percent in the first quarter.



Ahead of the data, the pound retreated from its early highs against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3435 against the greenback, 150.27 against the yen, 1.2544 against the franc and 0.8631 against the euro at 1:55 am ET.



