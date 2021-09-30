DJ Trackwise Designs (TWD): Progress in both divisions during H121

Edison Investment Research Limited Trackwise Designs (TWD): Progress in both divisions during H121 30-Sep-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

London, UK, 30 September 2021

Trackwise Designs (TWD): Progress in both divisions during H121

As flagged in its July trading update, Trackwise Designs' H121 group revenues increased by 71% y-o-y to GBP4.1m, reflecting the acquisition of Stevenage Circuits in March 2020 and a doubling of IHT revenues, while adjusted EBITDA quadrupled to GBP0.5m. Management notes the group remains on track to meet market FY21 expectations despite supply chain disruption, so we leave our FY21 and FY22 estimates broadly unchanged.

While our peer multiples-based analysis shows Trackwise trading at a premium to its peers on all metrics, this approach fails to recognise the potential of the IHT business so we have augmented it with a scenario analysis, which is presented in our initiation note. This explores how each of the three key segments in which Trackwise has developed prototype IHT products for customers (EVs, medical devices and aerospace) has the potential to generate revenues of at least GBP100m at even relatively modest levels of market penetration. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Anne Margaret Crow +44 (0)20 3077 5700 tech@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1236885 30-Sep-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236885&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)