Volvo Construction Equipment: Add Electric: Volvo CE invites you to the most electrifying announcement of the year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Thursday October 7th in your calendar and please join us for our live event 'Add Electric' to hear an exciting announcement from Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE).

We are committed to building the world we want to live in, a world where progress is made in a sustainable, efficient, and peaceful way. We believe that with innovative and customer-centric products and services, together with our customers, we can open new doors and expand business with new ways of working.

Join us and our team of experts in the studio where you'll also hear Melker Jernberg, Volvo CE President.

Add Electric

Thursday 7th October, 3 pm - 3.25 pm CET

Online - No registration is needed, simply visit https://bit.ly/9AddElectric

September, 2021

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Åsa Alström,

Head of Strategic Communications

Volvo Construction Equipment

asa.alstrom@volvo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1637646/Add_Electric_1920x1080.jpg