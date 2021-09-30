Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
PR Newswire
30.09.2021 | 09:04
111 Leser

(0)

Volvo Construction Equipment: Add Electric: Volvo CE invites you to the most electrifying announcement of the year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Thursday October 7th in your calendar and please join us for our live event 'Add Electric' to hear an exciting announcement from Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE).

Add Electric: Volvo CE invites you to the most electrifying announcement of the year

We are committed to building the world we want to live in, a world where progress is made in a sustainable, efficient, and peaceful way. We believe that with innovative and customer-centric products and services, together with our customers, we can open new doors and expand business with new ways of working.

Join us and our team of experts in the studio where you'll also hear Melker Jernberg, Volvo CE President.

Add Electric
Thursday 7th October, 3 pm - 3.25 pm CET
Online - No registration is needed, simply visit https://bit.ly/9AddElectric

September, 2021

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Åsa Alström,
Head of Strategic Communications
Volvo Construction Equipment
asa.alstrom@volvo.com

For more information, please visit www.volvoce.com

For frequent updates, follow us on
Twitter: @VolvoCEGlobal
LinkedIn: @Volvo Construction Equipment
Facebook: @VolvoCEGlobal
Instagram: @VolvoCE
YouTube: @Volvo Construction Equipment

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is a leading international manufacturer of premium construction equipment, and with over 14,000 employees, it is one of the largest companies in the industry. Volvo CE offers a wide range of products and services in more than 140 countries through its global distribution network. Volvo CE is part of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs 105,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2020, net sales amounted to about SEK 338.4 billion (EUR 33.3 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1637646/Add_Electric_1920x1080.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
