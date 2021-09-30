

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure plc. (HICL.L), an infrastructure investment company managed by InfraRed Capital Partners Limited, Thursday confirmed that current non-executive Director Mike Bane has been selected as Chair, effective from July 31, 2022.



Bane succeeds Ian Russell, who has served as Director for more than eight years and is stepping down in line with the guidance on independence in the UK Corporate Governance Code.



The Nomination Committee, with the support of an expert search consultancy, assessed a diverse range of internal and external candidates before making its recommendation to the Board to appoint Bane.



Bane was appointed to the Board on July 1, 2018. He has more than 35 years of audit and advisory experience in the asset management industry.



Bane, non-executive Director and Chair-elect, said, 'I look forward to continuing to work with the Board and the InfraRed team to deliver long-term income for shareholders, by investing in core infrastructure which supports sustainable modern economies.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

