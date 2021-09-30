Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
WKN: A3CPSF ISIN: GB00BNG2VN02 
Hardman & Co Research: Cizzle Biotechnology (CIZ): Keeping on-track

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Cizzle Biotechnology (CIZ): Keeping on-track

Cizzle Biotechnology (Cizzle), focused on cancer diagnostics, was spun out of the University of York to exploit the biomarker, variant CIZ1b, for early detection of different forms of lung cancer. There is high medical need for a simple blood test that allows early detection of lung cancer and potentially improve patient outcomes. Since listing, Cizzle has expanded this concept to develop a broader screening test, with the possibility of testing for other cancers and, in addition, developing a companion diagnostic for autoimmune disease. Cizzle continues to make progress on a number of fronts, most of which have come after the reporting period.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/keeping-on-track/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors.

September 30, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

