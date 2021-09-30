

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit narrowed in August from last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit narrowed to $4.259 billion in August from $6.3 billion in the same period last year. In July, trade deficit was $4.3 billion.



Exports accelerated 51.9 percent annually in August and imports gained 23.6 percent.



Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, exports grew 52.4 percent and imports rose 46.8 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports gained 4.9 percent monthly in August and imports rose 4.5 percent.



On an annual basis, calendar adjusted exports accelerated 40.2 percent in August and imports surged 16.3 percent.



