Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889452 ISIN: FR0000052680 Ticker-Symbol: O64 
Frankfurt
30.09.21
08:05 Uhr
13,140 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OENEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OENEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,22013,28011:56
Actusnews Wire
30.09.2021 | 10:42
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OENEO: MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2021

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Oeneo SA was held at 11:00 am this morning at the Cité du Vin in Bordeaux.

All the resolutions on the agenda were passed by a very large majority. The payment of a dividend of €0.20 per share in respect of 2020-2021 was approved during the meeting. The ex-dividend date will be October 5, 2021 and the dividend will be paid on October 7, 2021.

In corporate governance, the Meeting ratified the co-option of Nicolas Hériard Dubreuil as a new director to replace Hervé Claquin, and subsequently renewed his directorship for a further three-year period. The directorship of Elie Hériard Dubreuil was also renewed for a further three years. The directorships of Paternot Conseil et Investissement SAS, represented by Thierry Paternot, and Gisèle Durand, were not renewed for personal reasons.

Following these changes, the Board of Directors now comprises nine directors, including five women and three non-voting directors. Three of the nine directors are independent.

The results of the votes will be made available over the coming days online at: https://oeneo.com/en/investors/.

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the first half of 2021-2022 on November 8, 2021.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

  • Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value?added technological closures through its Diam and Pietec ranges.
  • Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

Oeneo prides itself in offering solutions in the production, maturing, preservation and enhancement of wines or spirits that faithfully convey all of the emotion and passion of each winegrower and improve their performance.

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

OeneoActus Finance
Philippe Doray
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer
+33 (0)5 45 82 99 93		Guillaume Le Floch
Analysts - Investors
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70		Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Press Relations
+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 93
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mm1sYpuZlZqVy2+bZMtlaZZlmWxjxWGZa5SVlWZoa5/JaZ9lnGhnb5aVZnBil2tn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-71261-cp-oeneo-cr-ag-2021-vf1_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
OENEO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.