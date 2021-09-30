OENEO: MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2021

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Oeneo SA was held at 11:00 am this morning at the Cité du Vin in Bordeaux.

All the resolutions on the agenda were passed by a very large majority. The payment of a dividend of €0.20 per share in respect of 2020-2021 was approved during the meeting. The ex-dividend date will be October 5, 2021 and the dividend will be paid on October 7, 2021.

In corporate governance, the Meeting ratified the co-option of Nicolas Hériard Dubreuil as a new director to replace Hervé Claquin, and subsequently renewed his directorship for a further three-year period. The directorship of Elie Hériard Dubreuil was also renewed for a further three years. The directorships of Paternot Conseil et Investissement SAS, represented by Thierry Paternot, and Gisèle Durand, were not renewed for personal reasons.

Following these changes, the Board of Directors now comprises nine directors, including five women and three non-voting directors. Three of the nine directors are independent.

The results of the votes will be made available over the coming days online at: https://oeneo.com/en/investors/.

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the first half of 2021-2022 on November 8, 2021.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value?added technological closures through its Diam and Pietec ranges.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

Oeneo prides itself in offering solutions in the production, maturing, preservation and enhancement of wines or spirits that faithfully convey all of the emotion and passion of each winegrower and improve their performance.

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

Oeneo Actus Finance Philippe Doray

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

+33 (0)5 45 82 99 93 Guillaume Le Floch

Analysts - Investors

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Press Relations

+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 93

