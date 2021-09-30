DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q3 & 9M 2021 Financial Results

PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Q3 & 9M 2021 IFRS results webcast & conference call. Notice of Q3 & 9M 2021 IFRS results webcast & conference MMK management will hold a conference call on these financial statements on 25 October call 2021 at 4:30 pm Moscow time (2:30 pm London time, 9:30 am New York time). 30 September 2021 -- Date: 25 October 2021 Magnitogorsk, Russia -- Time: 16:30 Moscow time 14:30 London time 9:30 New York time Russia UK USA Local access +7 495 213 1767 +44 (0) 330 336 9125 +1 929-477-0324 Toll free 8 800 500 9283 0800 358 6377 800-458-4121 -- Conference ID: Russian - 6442628 English - 8216043 -- Webcast: To register for the webcast please use the following link. The call recording will be available for seven days via the following numbers: Call recording ID: Russian - 6442628 English - 8216043 Russia UK USA Local access 8 10 800 2702 1012 +44 (0) 207 660 0134 +1 719-457-0820 -- A presentation of the financial results and the IFRS financial statements can be found at: http://eng.mmk.ru/ for_investor/financial_statements/ About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In Subscribe to our 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln tonnes of commercial steel official MMK channel in products. Telegram, to be the first to know about key ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 MMK news. totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 Veronika Kryachko +7 915 380 6266 Financial calendar kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 7 October Virtual conference for retail investors, BCS ESG DEPARTMENT 13 October Q3 and 9M 2021 Trading Update Yaroslava Vrubel +7 982 282 9682 25 October Q3 and 9M 2021 IFRS financials vrubel.ys@mmk.ru COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

