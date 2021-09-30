Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Stuttgart
30.09.21
10:30 Uhr
10,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,50010,60012:07
Dow Jones News
30.09.2021 | 10:49
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q3 & 9M 2021 Financial Results

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q3 & 9M 2021 Financial Results

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q3 & 9M 2021 Financial Results 30-Sep-2021 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest 
               steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Q3 & 9M 2021 
               IFRS results webcast & conference call. 
Notice of Q3 & 9M 2021 IFRS 
results webcast & conference MMK management will hold a conference call on these financial statements on 25 October 
call             2021 at 4:30 pm Moscow time (2:30 pm London time, 9:30 am New York time). 
 
30 September 2021         -- Date: 
                 25 October 2021 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
 
 
                  -- Time: 
                 16:30 Moscow time 
                 14:30 London time 
                 9:30 New York time 
       Russia     UK          USA 
Local access +7 495 213 1767 +44 (0) 330 336 9125 +1 929-477-0324 
Toll free   8 800 500 9283 0800 358 6377     800-458-4121 
          -- Conference ID: 
       Russian - 6442628 
       English - 8216043 
 
          -- Webcast: 
         To register for the webcast please use the following link. 
       The call recording will be available for seven days via the following numbers: 
       Call recording ID: 
       Russian - 6442628 
       English - 8216043 
       Russia       UK          USA 
Local access 8 10 800 2702 1012 +44 (0) 207 660 0134 +1 719-457-0820 
                                  -- A presentation of the financial 
                                  results and the IFRS financial statements 
                                  can be found at: http://eng.mmk.ru/ 
                                  for_investor/financial_statements/ 
 
 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The 
Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire 
production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK 
turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In   Subscribe to our 
2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln tonnes of commercial steel  official MMK channel in 
products.                                            Telegram, to be the 
                                                 first to know about key 
??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020    MMK news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt 
burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating 
is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are 
traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
 
               KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 915 380 6266        Financial calendar 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
 
               7 October   Virtual conference for retail investors, BCS 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
               13 October  Q3 and 9M 2021 Trading Update 
Yaroslava Vrubel 
+7 982 282 9682        25 October  Q3 and 9M 2021 IFRS financials 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 123282 
EQS News ID:  1237030 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237030&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2021 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)

MMK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.