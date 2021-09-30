The Algerian authorities aim to launch a new solar tender by the end of October. The procurement exercise will be divided into 10 lots, ranging from 80 MW to 180 MW each. One Algerian think tank has said that it expects prices ranging from DZD 5/kWh ($0.036) to DZD 7/kWh.Algeria's energy ministry has revealed that it plans to launch a tender for the deployment of 1 GW of solar capacity by the end of October. Mouloud Bakli, the president of Algerian think tank Club Energia, said the tender might conclude with prices ranging from DZD 5/kWh ($0.036) to DZD 7/kWh. "Given the latest capex balance-of-system ...

