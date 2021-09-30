

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, data published by the Federal Labor Agency showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent in September. The expected rate was 5.4 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased 30,000 in September from August, when it was down 53,000. Economists had forecast a decline of 33,000.



The labor market continues to develop positively, Daniel Terzenbach of the Federal Labor Agency said. Unemployment and underemployment are falling sharply.



Employment and the number of jobs are growing and are again above their respective pre-crisis levels, Terzenbach added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

