

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area unemployment data for August. The jobless rate is seen at 7.5 percent versus 7.6 percent in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback and the franc, it was steady against the yen and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1604 against the greenback, 129.88 against the yen, 0.8636 against the pound and 1.0845 against the franc at 4:55 am ET.



